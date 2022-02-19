Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Stryker by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Stryker by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $248.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.50.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.
SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.
In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Stryker Company Profile
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
