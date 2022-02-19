Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Stryker by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Stryker by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $248.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $227.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.