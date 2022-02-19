Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:SMU.UN opened at C$21.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.80. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

