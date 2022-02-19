Superdry’s (SDRY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 415 ($5.62) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 375 ($5.07) target price on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.79) to GBX 265 ($3.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.07) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 376.67 ($5.10).

LON:SDRY opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £159.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. Superdry has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.67). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 236.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 284.46.

In other Superdry news, insider Shaun Wills acquired 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,530.20). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £11,350 ($15,358.59). Insiders have acquired 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,911 in the last three months.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

