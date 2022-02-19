suterusu (SUTER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.78 Million

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. suterusu has a market cap of $11.78 million and approximately $60,349.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, suterusu has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00038118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00106316 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

