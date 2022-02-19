SVB Leerink Cuts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $91.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.06.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $69.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 78.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 13.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,731,000 after purchasing an additional 77,862 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

