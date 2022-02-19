SVB Leerink Lowers Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target to $10.00

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

ALGS stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.55. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,368,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after acquiring an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

