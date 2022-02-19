SVB Leerink Lowers Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Price Target to $10.00

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.20) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.
ALGS stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 3.55. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $34.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26.
About Aligos Therapeutics
Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.
