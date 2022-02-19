Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.850-$7.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.85-7.92 EPS.
Shares of SNPS stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,334. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.88 and a 200-day moving average of $325.70. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.78.
In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.
