Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.850-$7.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.85-7.92 EPS.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,334. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.88 and a 200-day moving average of $325.70. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.78.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Synopsys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

