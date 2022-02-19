Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.850-$7.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.85-7.92 EPS.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $5.68 on Friday, reaching $287.63. 1,076,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,334. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total transaction of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after buying an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,554,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

