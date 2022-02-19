Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.920 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $385.78.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $287.63. 1,076,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.70. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $217.69 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 457,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,776 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

