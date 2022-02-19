Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.40

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $53.99, with a volume of 1077121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.80.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock worth $3,015,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,059,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $3,409,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

