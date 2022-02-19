Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.25. 1,482,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,757. The company has a market cap of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.75. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

