Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Boosted by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 265,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 25,590 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 135,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $107.58 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

