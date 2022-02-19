Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.26. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. 2,468,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,459.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SKT. Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

