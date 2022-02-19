Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Target in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.42.

Get Target alerts:

TGT opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.87. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,104 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,550 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.