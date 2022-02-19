Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tate & Lyle Ventures and Agri Investment Fund have co-led a 3.5m investment into Fugeia, a newly formed functional food technology business with a focus on gut health. “

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

