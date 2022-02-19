TD Securities Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a sell rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$103.19.

Shares of NA opened at C$101.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.34. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$74.60 and a 52 week high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. Equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5309372 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$95.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$669,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,827,410.80. Also, Director Denis Girouard bought 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$377,171.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,399,871.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 73,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,044.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

