TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Position Trimmed by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $74.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

