Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $2.77. Teck Resources posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 485.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $8.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $37.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.