Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.49

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and traded as high as $38.60. Teck Resources shares last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11.
About Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TCKRF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.