Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $135.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.46.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.