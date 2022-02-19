Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $135.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
FND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.46.
Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $98.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.25. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
