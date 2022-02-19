Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TDC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,086,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 288.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 858,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 406,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 268,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

