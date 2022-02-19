Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also commented on TDC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.
Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. Teradata has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14.
In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,086,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 288.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after purchasing an additional 858,240 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 676,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 406,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 268,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradata (TDC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.