Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 64.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139,076 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 12.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

NYSE TXT opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.99. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

