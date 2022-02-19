The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stake Reduced by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 30.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam grew its stake in Boston Beer by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after buying an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Boston Beer by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $378.26 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.14 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.44.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($7.49). The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAM. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $734.27.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

