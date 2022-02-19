The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,915 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 22.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 3.1% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $4,666,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $391,000.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $929.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.14. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

