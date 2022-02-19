The Goldman Sachs Group Trims CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Target Price to $87.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $179.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

Shares of CRSP opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 160.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

