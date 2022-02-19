The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Receives $25.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Manitowoc stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 275,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,738. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $613.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

