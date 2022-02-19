The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,919 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,491 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

EFSC opened at $50.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.28.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,000 shares of company stock worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.