The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,042 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 455,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 748,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,707 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $669.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile
Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.
