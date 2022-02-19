The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 55,042 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 455,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 748,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 84,707 shares in the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $669.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

