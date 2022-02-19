The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,050 Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bionano Genomics were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

BNGO stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $584.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

