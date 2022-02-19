The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,377 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FB Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 182,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in FB Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $142.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

FBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

