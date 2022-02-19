The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,583 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter worth $206,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of MHO opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.03. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

