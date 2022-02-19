The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 3,416 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Codexis were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Codexis by 70.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth about $258,000.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -76.66 and a beta of 1.71. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Codexis Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.