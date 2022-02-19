The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives $360.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Swatch Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 375 to CHF 360 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of The Swatch Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The Swatch Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.