The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 404.0 days.
SWGNF stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27.
About The Swatch Group
