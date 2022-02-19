The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 404.0 days.

SWGNF stock opened at $60.24 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $66.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

