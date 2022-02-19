ThreeFold (TFT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8,253.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0881 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $8,253.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00212756 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00125558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00024831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.06 or 0.06785325 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About ThreeFold

TFT uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.