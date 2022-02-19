Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,308 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.66% of RH worth $94,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,173,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,105,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $400.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 12-month low of $362.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $465.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.94.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

