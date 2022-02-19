Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 58,219 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,342,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.69% of CenterPoint Energy worth $106,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 115.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter worth $92,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.64. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

