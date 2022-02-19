Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,041,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $88,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in DISH Network by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,169,000 after purchasing an additional 812,434 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DISH Network by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DISH Network by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,790,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 115,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in DISH Network by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

