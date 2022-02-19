Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,770,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $118,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,975,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,832,000 after purchasing an additional 603,601 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $20,914,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after buying an additional 479,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,262.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 476,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 359,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of HAIN opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.