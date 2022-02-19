Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $82.80 Million in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 658,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $82,799,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.08% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.08. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $161.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

