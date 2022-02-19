Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407,553 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $99,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 260.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $106.16 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.52.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.