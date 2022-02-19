Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 40,201 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 40,201 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of American Express worth $129,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after buying an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $231,931,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $150,638,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $104,997,731,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $194.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day moving average of $170.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $147.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a twelve month low of $129.49 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.12.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 466,271 shares of company stock worth $85,562,348. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

