Tidal Finance (TIDAL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $875,287.00

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $875,287.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00037784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00105829 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

