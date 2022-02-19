Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 765 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter.

JPEM opened at $58.36 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $61.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84.

