Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth about $126,958,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,848,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after buying an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.63.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

