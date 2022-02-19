Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.91 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

