Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3,200.6% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 11,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 40.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,973,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $756.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $852.03 and a 200 day moving average of $889.49.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $980.14.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.