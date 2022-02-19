Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $364,641.54 and approximately $216.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00010211 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000113 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.