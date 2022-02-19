Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $23.00. The company traded as low as $20.70 and last traded at $21.45. 82,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,052,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

Get Toast alerts:

In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,372 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Toast by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.