Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.
TD stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $86.01.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
